Anti-vaxxers’ Holocaust tropes are fuelling anti-Semitism

Protesters likening Covid restrictions to the Holocaust are out of order, says chief rabbi

Protesters against Covid-19 measures who liken themselves to Jews under Nazi persecution are stoking global anti-Semitism, the Israeli government said in a report marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



Such Holocaust tropes have become “widespread” and, along with violent demonstrations linked to Israel’s May war in Gaza, were main factors behind physical or online attacks on Jews in Europe and North America last year, said the 152-page report by the diaspora affairs ministry...