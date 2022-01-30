World

Eye on the world — January 31 2022

Six of the best pictures of the day

30 January 2022 - 17:37

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 31 2022 World
  2. Will the Zim dollar become the currency with nine lives? Dream on, say experts World
  3. These showers are a blessing for the planet ... if you can afford one World
  4. Taliban offers journo ‘safe haven’ after ‘bureaucratically cruel’ Kiwis reject ... World
  5. Hillsong megachurch founder forced to quit over 1970s sex abuse allegations World

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...