Those things going bump in the night could be iguanas losing their grip

Florida is so cold the reptiles are falling out of trees, while in Greece thousands of fish have died from thermal shock

The US National Weather Service Miami-South Florida has warned the public that immobilised iguanas could fall out of trees due to unusually cold temperatures across the region.



“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 4-9°Cs. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the service tweeted...