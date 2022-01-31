Those things going bump in the night could be iguanas losing their grip
Florida is so cold the reptiles are falling out of trees, while in Greece thousands of fish have died from thermal shock
31 January 2022 - 19:10
The US National Weather Service Miami-South Florida has warned the public that immobilised iguanas could fall out of trees due to unusually cold temperatures across the region.
“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 4-9°Cs. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the service tweeted...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.