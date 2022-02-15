New Zealand MPs vote to change the law, not the sexual orientation
The government says it received the highest number of public submissions ever received on any legislation
15 February 2022 - 19:18
New Zealand’s parliament on Tuesday near-unanimously passed legislation that bans practices intended to forcibly change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, known as conversion therapy.
The bill, which was introduced by the government last year, passed with 112 votes in favour and eight votes opposed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.