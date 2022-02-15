World

New Zealand MPs vote to change the law, not the sexual orientation

The government says it received the highest number of public submissions ever received on any legislation

15 February 2022 - 19:18 By Praveen Menon

New Zealand’s parliament on Tuesday near-unanimously passed legislation that bans practices intended to forcibly change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, known as conversion therapy.

The bill, which was introduced by the government last year, passed with 112 votes in favour and eight votes opposed...

