Not even James Blunt and Barry Manilow can budge Kiwi anti-vaxxers

New Zealand tries to oust protesters outside parliament by blasting them with Manilow, Blunt and Celine Dion songs

New Zealand protesters occupying parliament grounds in Wellington were bombarded by a cyclone and Barry Manilow songs over the weekend but vowed to stay until the government ends vaccine mandates.



The protest entered its seventh day on Monday with the lawns in front of parliament covered by a sea of tents and a large, noisy crowd. When the remnants of Cyclone Dovi lashed the capital city on Saturday with high winds and torrential rain, turning the grounds into a mud bath, protesters covered the area with hay...