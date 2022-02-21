GOP candidates don’t get a cent from Trump’s mountain of cash

He has been aggressively fundraising since leaving office, raking in enough to make his presence felt in the midterms

Donald Trump’s Save America ended in January with $108m (about R1.6bn) in the bank, yet the former president’s political action committee didn’t donate any of it last month to the dozens of candidates he’s backing.



Though his name won’t appear on any ballot in November, Trump will have plenty of money to make his presence felt in the midterms. Trump’s leadership PAC took in $4.1m and spent $1.5m in January, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission...