World

Been there, done that: reality bites for Russians as rot sets in for rouble

The currency has crashed and inflation and interest rates are skyrocketing, but consumers there have seen it all before

03 March 2022 - 20:42 By Bloomberg News

Russian consumers are more resigned than panicked as they are forced to adapt to a new way of life in an economy the rest of the world is seeking to financially devastate because of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

That’s the new reality after a week in which the rouble crashed, inflation and interest rates jumped and foreign suppliers of everything from food to cars vowed to stop doing business in the country. Alongside US and European sanctions, seven of Russia’s biggest lenders are now banned from the SWIFT international messaging system...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Icasa asks why Russian news channel RT has been removed from DStv South Africa
  2. Jaguar, Aston Martin pause Russian deliveries over sanctions news
  3. From black belts and tutus to private jets and OnlyFans, Russia is out in the ... Lifestyle
  4. Roman Abramovich is offloading London homes, British MP claims World

Most read

  1. Oligarchs’ hopes sink as the West starts grabbing their showy superyachts World
  2. After two years of isolation, one of world’s last Covid Zero holdouts reopens World
  3. Been there, done that: reality bites for Russians as rot sets in for rouble World
  4. What happens if chemical fertiliser is banned? Sri Lanka has found out World
  5. Eye on the world — March 4 2022 World

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...