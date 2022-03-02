Been there, done that: reality bites for Russians as rot sets in for rouble

The currency has crashed and inflation and interest rates are skyrocketing, but consumers there have seen it all before

Russian consumers are more resigned than panicked as they are forced to adapt to a new way of life in an economy the rest of the world is seeking to financially devastate because of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.



That’s the new reality after a week in which the rouble crashed, inflation and interest rates jumped and foreign suppliers of everything from food to cars vowed to stop doing business in the country. Alongside US and European sanctions, seven of Russia’s biggest lenders are now banned from the SWIFT international messaging system...