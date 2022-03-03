TWO YEARS OF COVID-19
Blind flight: brief history of Covid treatments, hopes and snake-oil cures
COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: In March 2020 doctors, scientists and con artists embarked on a quest for remedies
03 March 2022 - 20:41
As the coronavirus pandemic roiled across the globe and people began to get very ill and die, the search for a viable cure kicked into high gear.
It has been a now two-year quest during which scientists, doctors and medical researchers, as well as a number of con artists, rolled out already available drugs in an attempt to cure people of the disease...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.