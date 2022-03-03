News

TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

Blind flight: brief history of Covid treatments, hopes and snake-oil cures

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: In March 2020 doctors, scientists and con artists embarked on a quest for remedies

Paul Ash Senior reporter
03 March 2022 - 20:41

As the coronavirus pandemic roiled across the globe and people began to get very ill and die, the search for a viable cure kicked into high gear.

It has been a now two-year quest during which scientists, doctors and medical researchers, as well as a number of con artists, rolled out already available drugs in an attempt to cure people of the disease...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Watch as armchair virologists and revolutionaries invade geopolitics Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Start with empathy’: how to shift the vaccine-hesitant, by UCT psychiatrists News
  3. Promising new Covid drugs are in the pipeline. Here they are News
  4. Why vaccines, not drugs, are our only possible way out of the pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  5. Less controversial alternative to ivermectin could be Regen-Cov World

Most read

  1. Then vs now: what we’ve learnt about the virus and vaccines News
  2. Remember when we couldn’t buy short pants or ciggies? News
  3. We did more things right than wrong: Prof Salim Abdool Karim News
  4. ‘I am tired of being one of many masked faces’: the faces on the front line News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...