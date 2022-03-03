TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

Blind flight: brief history of Covid treatments, hopes and snake-oil cures

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: In March 2020 doctors, scientists and con artists embarked on a quest for remedies

As the coronavirus pandemic roiled across the globe and people began to get very ill and die, the search for a viable cure kicked into high gear.



It has been a now two-year quest during which scientists, doctors and medical researchers, as well as a number of con artists, rolled out already available drugs in an attempt to cure people of the disease...