You might fall over, but please don’t shoot yourselves or our soldiers
From chefs to IT experts, Ukrainian men are receiving crash courses in fighting Russian soldiers
07 March 2022 - 18:53
Before Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, Andriy Senkiv was a pacifist who blogged about sport and had never held a gun in his life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.