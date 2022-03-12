World

A pill struggle: it’ll be over a year before poorer nations get Covid drug

Wealthy countries have secured 25% of initial supplies, with Pfizer urged to allocate more courses to low-income areas

13 March 2022 - 17:18 By James Paton

Agreements to expand global access to Pfizer’s highly effective Covid-19 therapy will be announced shortly, yet parts of the world may wait a year for the drug due to production and regulatory hurdles...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blind flight: brief history of Covid treatments, hopes and snake-oil cures News
  2. Covid drug molnupiravir gets interim approval as regulator continues testing News
  3. Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing Covid-19 treatment pill Africa
  4. Pfizer is mixing things up to take on Omicron World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — March 14 2022 World
  2. A pill struggle: it’ll be over a year before poorer nations get Covid drug World
  3. As firms rush out of Russia, what about the workers they’re leaving behind? World
  4. Banning Tchaikovsky won’t help Ukraine in the least World
  5. ‘What is the point of being afraid? A smile is the most important thing’ World

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT