×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

The brutal siege of Mariupol: sign of plan B for ‘exhausted’ Russia?

Putin seems to be refocusing his military campaign and shifting to more limited immediate goals

22 March 2022 - 21:50 By Marc Champion

Russia is refocusing its military campaign in Ukraine on the east and above all the port city of Mariupol, in a drive to seize territories at the heart of what may become a narrower set of war aims for President Vladimir Putin. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How market state innovations could ease Ukraine’s suffering World
  2. No such thing as a ‘truly neutral position’ for India in Russia war World
  3. Putin’s chef, his (alleged) mercenaries and Russia’s grip on Africa News
  4. Strategic move? Blackmail? US’s risky threat to China strikes a nerve World

Most read

  1. No nation clears WHO’s bar for air quality — and climate change is making it ... World
  2. Eye on the world — March 23 2022 World
  3. From safe houses to detention centres: Uganda state goons ‘act with impunity’ World
  4. Fifth wave: how we’ve learnt to live with Omicron World
  5. The brutal siege of Mariupol: sign of plan B for ‘exhausted’ Russia? World

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...