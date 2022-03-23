×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Like father, like son? Hillsong Church founder says amen after sex pest claims

Brian Houston, who allegedly covered up sex abuse allegations against his father, now faces similar complaints

23 March 2022 - 20:23 By Byron Kaye

Australia’s biggest evangelical church said on Wednesday its founder had resigned after acting inappropriately towards two women, another blow to an influential organisation already reeling from charges the leader covered up sex abuse...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hillsong megachurch founder forced to quit over 1970s sex abuse allegations World
  2. Australian church founder sexually abused boy, inquiry hears World
  3. Hillsong opens Braamfontein campus South Africa

Most read

  1. New life in Ukraine brings a spark of hope in a time of despair World
  2. Tears as Taliban breaks promise to let girls go back to high school World
  3. Like father, like son? Hillsong Church founder says amen after sex pest claims World
  4. It’s not the world order Putin wanted, but it’s something new alright World
  5. Eye on the world — March 24 2022 World

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules