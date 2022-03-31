×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Big Willie be damned, I’m focusing on my rocks, says Chris

At a Boston concert, Chris Rock dodged the Oscars incident, revealing instead that he’s having a vasectomy

31 March 2022 - 20:22 By Reuters, Tim McLaughlin and Lisa Richwine

Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public comments since he was slapped in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday, said he was “still processing” the incident that made headlines around the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Chris Rock revealed he was bullied, let people ‘walk all over him’ just months ... Lifestyle
  2. Jada Pinkett Smith promotes ‘season of healing’ after hubby’s Oscars slap Lifestyle
  3. Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes ‘still traumatised’ by ‘sickening’ ... Lifestyle
  4. On the lighter side of the infamous Oscars slap Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Big Willie be damned, I’m focusing on my rocks, says Chris World
  2. Boris is back! But that doesn’t mean Partygate PM is off the hook World
  3. Omicron may be ‘mild’, but cases among children tell a different story World
  4. Welcoming Russia’s foreign minister is exactly what India should be doing World
  5. Eye on the world — April 1 2022 World

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...