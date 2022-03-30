×

Lifestyle

Jada Pinkett Smith promotes ‘season of healing’ after hubby’s Oscars slap

Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for smacking him at Academy Awards

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
30 March 2022 - 08:17
Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 2022. File image.
Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 2022. File image.
Image: Michael Baker / A.M.P.A.S.

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence after the Oscars incident that saw her husband Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock over a joke about her, promoting healing in an online post shared on Tuesday.

Smith unexpectedly strode onto the Oscars stage on Sunday and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke about his wife’s bald head. Pinkett-Smith, an actress and talk show host, has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

Less than an hour after the attack, Smith was named Best Actor for his portrayal of the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Rock had referenced the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware Pinkett Smith has a disease that causes hair loss.

On Monday Smith apologised to the Everybody Hates Chris star, the film academy, the show’s producers and viewers, saying his behaviour was unacceptable and he had “reacted emotionally” to a joke about his wife’s medical condition.

On Tuesday, Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a message about healing with her 11.8-million followers, saying: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

She is the third member of her family to speak out about the incident.

Son Jaden Smith posted a message seemingly supporting his dad on Sunday, saying: “And that’s how we do it.”

The Red Table Talk show host did not make any mention of the infamous Oscars incident. 

Rock has not publicly commented on the incident.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

