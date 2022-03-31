Omicron may be ‘mild’, but cases among children tell a different story
Hospitalisations and the need for intensive care treatment among minors are higher for the variant, say researchers
31 March 2022 - 20:21
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been linked to more hospitalisation, severe complications and deaths of young children than previous waves of the virus, suggesting the highly contagious strain may not be as mild as initially thought, according to a Hong Kong-based study. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.