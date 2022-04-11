×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants

Psilocybin has been found to create connections between regions of the brain and ease depression

12 April 2022 - 19:50 By Clara Hernanz Lizarraga

Magic mushrooms connect regions of the brain that are more segregated in people with depression, paving the way to treat the condition differently than with conventional medications...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Shrooms can heal the psychological scars caused by racism, study finds News
  2. It’s all irie in the US of A, where some are getting spliffs, shrooms and ... World
  3. Don’t overlook patients’ mental pain when treating cancer, UCT study urges News
  4. ‘I’m just living because of my kids’: the social glue holding us together in SA ... News
  5. Covid shrinks the brain, and we don’t yet know if the damage is permanent World

Most read

  1. Covid layoffs leave airports in ‘perfect storm’ of long queues and delays World
  2. Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants World
  3. She protested on live Russian TV. Now the Welt is her oyster World
  4. Disneys give cash for LGBTQ rights – and it’s not Mickey Mouse money World
  5. Eye on the world — April 13 2022 World

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours