We’ll fight to the end for Ukraine and the free world, says Mariupol hero
Azov Regiment captain, under Russian siege in city’s last redoubt, gives stirring account of defenders’ suffering and resolve
28 April 2022 - 20:50
A Ukrainian soldier holed up in a steel works in Mariupol said his forces will fight for as long as needed. He urged world leaders to find a way to save civilians and the hundreds of troops trapped in Russia’s “medieval” siege...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.