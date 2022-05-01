×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Troll alert! SA among countries being targeted by Russian ‘cyber soldiers’: report

Russia has a new way to manipulate social media on its war in Ukraine, but the UK and its allies are fighting back

02 May 2022 - 18:36 By Foster Wong

The Kremlin is using a new troll factory to spread disinformation on social media and in comment sections of popular websites to try to manipulate public opinion about its war in Ukraine, a UK government-funded report shows. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ukraine warns talks with Russia may collapse as battles rage in east World
  2. Evacuation buses have not reached pickup point yet - Mariupol council World
  3. WATCH | Russia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in ... World
  4. Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, US Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv World
  5. IN PICTURES | Horror upon horror News

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 3 2022 World
  2. Troll alert! SA among countries being targeted by Russian ‘cyber soldiers’: ... World
  3. Some civilians manage to flee Mariupol, but many remain trapped World
  4. New Zealand wants a piece of you, but not if you’re from the likes of India or ... World
  5. No boons, just curses: Netflix isn’t Meghan’s oyster as it pulls plug on ‘Pearl’ World

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa