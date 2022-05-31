×

World

A tall story: Saudi Arabia has $500bn plans for world’s largest buildings

Prince’s Neom mega-project sees parallel skyscrapers make up a linear city linked by underground hyper-speed rail

01 June 2022 - 19:56 By Vivian Nereim

Saudi Arabia is planning the world’s largest buildings in a mostly unpopulated part of the country as part of an entirely new $500bn (R7.774-trillion) development called Neom...

