A tall story: Saudi Arabia has $500bn plans for world’s largest buildings
Prince’s Neom mega-project sees parallel skyscrapers make up a linear city linked by underground hyper-speed rail
01 June 2022 - 19:56
Saudi Arabia is planning the world’s largest buildings in a mostly unpopulated part of the country as part of an entirely new $500bn (R7.774-trillion) development called Neom...
