Get back or get out: the R(O)TO sets in at Tesla
Elon Musk joins ‘tone deaf’ CEOs who want staff back in the building, ignoring overwhelming evidence that this is unwise
02 June 2022 - 20:43
Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop “phoning it in” and get back to the office has thrust the world’s richest person into the noisy debate about the future of work, showing again that some CEOs remain tone-deaf to employees’ growing demands for flexibility...
