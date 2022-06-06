×

World

Kicking HER where it hurts: ‘practice-changing’ breast cancer drug unveiled

Early success of Enhertu bodes well for entire class of medicines that may one day replace conventional chemotherapy

07 June 2022 - 19:47 By Lisa Jarvis

New data on a breast cancer treatment from AstraZeneca and the Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo brought a standing ovation from cancer doctors attending their annual meeting in Chicago on Sunday. And with good reason...

