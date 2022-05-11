×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Health & Sex

Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as second trial fails

11 May 2022 - 09:53 By TimesLIVE
The new setback will likely give pause to a range of rival pharmaceutical companies working on similar compounds in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT in a race where Merck & Co has been seen as closest behind Roche.
The new setback will likely give pause to a range of rival pharmaceutical companies working on similar compounds in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT in a race where Merck & Co has been seen as closest behind Roche.
Image: 123RF/ILLIA URIADNIKOV/ File photo

Development of a new cancer immunotherapy pioneered by Roche was thrown in doubt on Wednesday when its drug tiragolumab failed to slow the progression of lung cancer in a second trial.

In a study, a combination of tiragolumab and Roche's established Tecentriq drug did not reduce the rate of disease progression in newly diagnosed cases of advanced non-small cell lung cancer when compared to a comparative group of patients on Tecentriq only.

That was after the Swiss drugmaker said in March the drug failed to slow the progression of a different, more aggressive form of lung cancer.

The new setback will likely give pause to a range of rival pharmaceutical companies working on similar compounds in a class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT in a race where Merck & Co has been seen as closest behind Roche.

Gilead Sciences last November exercised an option to collaborate with Arcus Biosciences on the anti-TIGIT drug domvanalimab.

GlaxoSmithKline in June 2021 struck a licensing deal worth up to $2 billion with iTeos Therapeutics Inc’s over an anti-TIGIT candidate.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Agenus Inc’s are collaborating on a drug under a May 2021 partnership.

Coherus BioSciences in January exercised an option to licence a drug candidate by Shanghai Junshi Biosciences for the US and Canadian markets.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  5. Starchitect Sumayya Vally takes flight Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil