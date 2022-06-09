When the chips are down, globalisation hits a snag
Nations are ending dependence on global supply networks beyond their control and moving towards trustworthy sources
09 June 2022 - 19:59
As experts examine the charred remains of Russian missiles that have slammed into Ukrainian blocks of flats and strategic sites, they report one frequent common detail: the carefully scored-out manufacturer names and codes on microchips, deliberately leaving their origin at least initially concealed...
