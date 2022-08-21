Receding water levels of China’s Yangtze reveal ancient Buddhist statues
A trio of figures on the formerly submerged island are believed to be 600 years old
21 August 2022 - 19:38 By Norihiko Shirouzu and Ella Cao
Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, reports state media Xinhua...
