Dust off that passport at last: 10 epic adventures to book in 2022

From 'Squid Game' for tourists in South Korea to a sacred-trail hike in Bhutan, this is a year of openings, special events and launches to get you going

1. HAPPY HIKING



Known as the happiest country on Earth, as well as the world's only carbon-negative country, Bhutan will in March launch hiking and biking experiences on a trail that was once part of the Silk Road. For thousands of years, the 403km Trans Bhutan Trail was used by messengers, monks and traders, and was also a pilgrimage route for Buddhists travelling to revered sites in Bhutan and Tibet. ..