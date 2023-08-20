Ecuadoreans vote for president in election marred by candidate’s murder
Security has taken centre stage in the contest since the August 9 murder of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio
20 August 2023 - 20:29
Ecuadoreans voted on Sunday to choose a president and legislature they hope will lead the country out of a spiral of violence and economic troubles after a campaign darkened by bloodshed...
