Jacket Notes
Amita Parikh on ‘The Circus Train’
The Circus Train is described as ‘Water for Elephants meets The Night Circus'. It is a 'World War 2 debut about a magnificent travelling circus, a star-crossed romance and one girl’s coming-of-age during the darkest of times’
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By Amita Parikh
My inspiration for writing The Circus Train stemmed from my love for magic and science. I grew up loving magic and continue to be fascinated by magicians and what they’re capable of. I wanted to explore the idea of illusion and reality, and not only in the literal sense — what secrets do we hide from others in a bid to protect them?..
