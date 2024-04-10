Love and Fury is the compelling and intimate account of the life, loves and furies of Margie Orford. In this brave memoir the renowned South African crime writer divulges some of the harrowing experiences that have shaped her life and influenced her writing.
Through sexual assault, divorce, depression and personal loss Orford illuminates the trauma she has navigated.
Tender and courageous chapters vividly recall memories of what she has been through as a woman, mother, wife, feminist and ambitious writer.
Love and Fury shows why trauma in our past can have such an enduring and debilitating effect on women’s lives.
It also unpacks the healing power of love, creativity, courage and self-reflection, ultimately offering a profound message of hope and joy for any woman who has questioned themselves, their trauma and who they are in the world.
This book is every woman’s love and fury.
LISTEN | Margie Orford and Barbara Boswell discuss 'Love and Fury'
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast episode, Barbara Boswell interviews Margie Orford about her remarkable memoir Love and Fury
Image: Supplied
LISTEN TO BOSWELL AND ORFORD'S CONVERSATION HERE:
