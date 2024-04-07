Interview with best-selling author of 'The Heat Will Kill You First'

The couple’s dog, he notes, likely got into trouble first. Unlike humans, dogs cannot sweat and are therefore vulnerable to heat. He goes on to delve into the science, not only of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, detailing their effects on the body, but also the history and science of evolution to explain how human bodies developed the mechanism — sweat — that allows us to deal with hot weather. Along the way, the reader also learns how elephants, camels and bees, to name just a few animals, cope with heat. Because as he writes in Heat, all living things share one simple fate: if the temperature they’re used to — what scientists sometimes call their “Goldilocks Zone” — rises too high too fast, they’ll die.

Along with descriptions of salmon boiling in rivers and bumble bees falling out of the sky in recent heatwaves, Goodell writes potently about the cascading effects of a warming planet on all living things: “Whether it’s the salmon in the creeks and rivers, the oak trees or bats or frogs, they all have to migrate to cooler places or die.” He devotes an entire chapter to the many microbes and their unwanted vectors that are also trying to seek out their Goldilocks Zone. “As the climate warms up, they’re moving to new places, and that’s having huge implications in Africa, as mosquitoes that carry malaria move to new places. We’re seeing the first emergence of malaria in the southern US in many decades, while dengue fever and the Zika virus are emerging in new places such as Mexico City.”

Whether it’s the dire implications of the looming “great migration” — human or otherwise — or those of an oceanic heatwave known as “the blob”, the rapid melting of ice sheets in West Antarctica, the plight of outdoor workers everywhere — be it in India, Qatar or the US — or the complex, divisive legacy of air-conditioning, there’s no vital issue, it seems, that Goodell doesn’t illuminate in this book. Indeed, the extraordinary power of Goodell’s narrative is the way he renders cutting-edge science understandable, adroitly interweaving scientific detail, relevant statistics and conversations with scientists with the stories of ordinary individuals to drive home the invisible power of “this form of heat that has been unleashed upon us through the burning of fossil fuels”.

The tragedy of the climate crisis, says Goodell, “is that not only have scientists understood the implications of burning fossil fuels for decades, but the fossil fuel companies themselves have known this for decades also”. He continues: “But even if we cut using fossil fuels tomorrow — which, of course, we are not going to do — we will not go back to having a climate that resembles the one we all grew up in. There is no going back to normal. We have crossed over into a new climate, a new reality. Until we get to net zero, the temperature will continue to rise, and when we do get to net zero, that will stabilise the temperatures at where they are now — but it will not bring them back to what they were 50 years ago.”