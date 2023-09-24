The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards
24 September 2023 - 00:00
In partnership with Exclusive Books, the Sunday Times Literary Awards this year mark the 33rd anniversary of the non-fiction award and the 22nd year of the fiction prize. The winners will each receive R100,000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.