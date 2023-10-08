News

The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Bulelwa Mabasa on 'My Land Obsession: A Memoir'

'My Land Obsession: A Memoir' documents the author's life, those of her clients and others in attempting to regain what's theirs

08 October 2023 - 00:00
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

Non-fiction..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards News
  2. SA authors’ books ‘stolen’ to train AI bots News
  3. The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Mark Winkler on 'The Errors of Dr. ... Books
  4. The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist | Bulelwa Mabasa on 'My Land ... News
  5. The Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist: Matthew Wilhelm-Solomon on 'The ... News

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...