LISTEN | Adam Welz and John Maytham discuss ‘The End of Eden’ — intimate struggles of species against climate breakdown

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Typically, discussions on climate change highlight the adverse effects on human societies due to storms, droughts, and sea level rise.

Yet it’s the natural world, facing a sixth mass extinction due to ecosystem disruptions and rising temperatures, that bears the brunt of climate breakdown. This has endangered countless species, signalling a rapid loss of the natural world.

The End of Eden navigates this narrative by offering a unique perspective on the struggles of wild species across diverse ecosystems globally.

Through a mix of natural history, first-hand accounts, and modern research, Welz introduces us to the intimate struggles of several species against climate breakdown.

This book stands out for its deep research and beautiful prose, aiming to foster a deeper human-nature connection and urging action to protect the natural world.

