Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Adam Welz and John Maytham discuss ‘The End of Eden’ — intimate struggles of species against climate breakdown

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, CapeTalk Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to author Adam Welz about his latest book The End of Eden: Wild Nature in the Age of Climate Breakdown

20 March 2024 - 07:12

A beautiful prose that aims to foster a deeper human-nature connection and urging action to protect the natural world

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'The End of Eden' offers a radical new kind of environmental journalism that connects humans to nature.
'The End of Eden' offers a radical new kind of environmental journalism that connects humans to nature.
Image: Supplied

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Typically, discussions on climate change highlight the adverse effects on human societies due to storms, droughts, and sea level rise.

Yet it’s the natural world, facing a sixth mass extinction due to ecosystem disruptions and rising temperatures, that bears the brunt of climate breakdown. This has endangered countless species, signalling a rapid loss of the natural world.

The End of Eden navigates this narrative by offering a unique perspective on the struggles of wild species across diverse ecosystems globally.

Through a mix of natural history, first-hand accounts, and modern research, Welz introduces us to the intimate struggles of several species against climate breakdown.

This book stands out for its deep research and beautiful prose, aiming to foster a deeper human-nature connection and urging action to protect the natural world.

LISTEN TO MAYTHAM AND WELZ'S CONVERSATION HERE:

Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Q&A with Danelle Murray on ‘Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter’

'Wild Adventures with Lazzy the Otter', a book aimed at younger readers, was published after the success of 'Return to the Wild'.
Books
3 weeks ago

‘Remembering African Wild Dogs’ honours a feared, endangered species

From adorable pups to afternoon naps, from wildebeest hunts to confrontations with honey badgers, the book features more than 80 stunning ...
Books
2 years ago

Call to reset our relationship with nature, taking mankind out of the centre

“When a pandemic arises it puts everything that's wrong with our approach to nature and wildlife conservation to the forefront.”
Books
2 years ago

Conservationist details the lives, and challenges, of pangolins

A revered and sacred creature in San culture, described as "magical" by many who cross its path, as elusive as it is desired, pangolins have become ...
Books
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Intrigued by the Stellenbosch mafia’s complicity in the Steinhoff scandal? ... Non-Fiction
  2. Manhattan It girl Julia Fox lets it all hang out Non-Fiction
  3. Margaret von Klemperer reviews Philippa Gregory’s ‘Normal Women’ — bringing ... Non-Fiction
  4. EXTRACT | Read Chapter 2 of ‘Decolonising the Palestinian Mind’ by Haidar Eid Non-Fiction
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry