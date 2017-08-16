Business

Political tensions constraining growth in South Africa: Moody's

16 August 2017 - 10:16 By TJ Strydom
President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates during the last day of the ANC Policy conference held at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

Political tensions in the ruling African National Congress will weigh on South Africa's growth, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma survived a no-confidence vote in parliament last week but a few dozen lawmakers from his own party supported the motion that would have had him removed after eight years in office.

"Key constraints to growth are domestic, including political tensions and policy uncertainty," the ratings agency said in its credit opinion statement on South Africa.

- Reuters

