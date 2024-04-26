JOB AD | The GCIS is looking for a director of legal services

The Government Communication & Information System (GCIS) aims to deliver effective strategic government communication and proactively communicate with the public about government policies, plans, programmes and achievements.

It has a vacancy for a director of legal services to be based at its offices in Hatfield, Pretoria.

Applicants must be admitted attorneys, who are in possession of an LLB or relevant legal degree (NQF level 7) as recognised by Saqa, and have at least five years' verifiable experience at middle management level in the legal field. (Admission as an advocate will be an added advantage.)

Click here for detailed information on the requirements and key performance areas of this position.

The all-inclusive salary package for this position is R1,162,200 per annum, of which 30% may be structured according to the individual's needs.

Send your application to the director-general of the GCIS, Private Bag X745, Pretoria, 0001, or hand-deliver it to Tshedimosetso House, 1035 corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria. Alternatively, email it to recruitment@gcis.gov.za.

Applications must be marked for the attention of Milcent Kotelo and include this reference number: 3/1/5/1-24/01.

The closing date is May 6 2024.

Preference will be given to candidates in line with employment equity goals.

For enquiries, contact:

Lungile Tshabalala on (012) 473 0074; or

Paul Kwerane on (012) 473 0407.

Note:

A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service Senior Management Services (SMS) programme is a requirement for appointment. For more information, click here

The successful candidate must disclose to the director-general of the GCIS particulars of all registrable financial interests and sign an employment contract within one month from the date of assumption of duty. They must also sign a performance agreement with the minister within three months from the date of assumption of duty.

This article was sponsored by the GCIS.