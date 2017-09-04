Cash-strapped South Africans are taking fewer local trips‚ and those who do chose to travel‚ are spending less money while doing so.

The results of the Statistics South Africa domestic travel survey for 2016 showed that while total expenditure on domestic travel held stable at R87-billion in 2015 and 2016‚ there has been a considerable decline since 2014‚ when South Africans spent R110-billion on local travel.

The data looks at two sorts of domestic travel - day trips in which a distance of 40km or more is travelled‚ and overnight trips involving one or more nights spent away from home.

The number of day trips South Africans undertook in 2016 saw a marked decline-decreasing from 44.3 million in 2015‚ to 39.4 million in 2016.