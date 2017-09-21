The Bank’s forecasts for both inflation and economic growth for the next three years were either unchanged or very slightly higher.

“Inflation has moderated in the emerging economies and remains benign in most advanced economies.” Kganyago said.

“The [US Federal Reserve] statement yesterday confirmed the gradual pace of reduction of its balance sheet and the normalisation of its policy rate.

“Along with continued accommodative policies by the European Central Bank‚ this is expected to contribute to the continuation of favourable prospects for capital flows to emerging economies.”

Despite an improved global growth outlook‚ global inflation pressures remained benign‚ particularly in advanced economies‚ he said.

But he added: “The domestic economic growth outlook remains constrained despite the higher than expected growth outcome of 2.5% in the second quarter of this year.

“This broad-based improvement‚ while welcome‚ is not expected to have a significant impact on the annual growth outcome.”

Lacklustre growth has become a perennial problem in SA‚ eroding the ability to ameliorate high unemployment‚ putting pressure on the fiscus and revenue collection‚ and weakening business and investment confidence.

Forecasts

This week‚ the World Bank halved its growth forecast for SA to 0.6% for 2017‚ echoing the government’s own forecasts‚ and on Thursday the Bank put its forecast for GDP growth for 2017 at 0.6%‚ up a tick from the 0.5% forecast in July. This would accelerate to 1.2% in 2018‚ the new forecast said‚ unchanged from July; with the 2019 growth forecast also unchanged‚ at 1.5%.

But credit-rating agencies and other observers have pointed out that the Bank’s ability to stoke growth is limited without the government tackling structural impediments‚ including inflexible labour markets and policy uncertainty.

In recent months‚ the Bank has had to defend its inflation-targeting mandate after coming under attack by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Inflation has been moderating in 2017‚ thanks mainly to food inflation sinking comfortably into single digits‚ after spending nearly a year above 10%.