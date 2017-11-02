Business

Pakistan a potential market for Denel, says defence analyst

02 November 2017 - 09:44 By Ernest Mabuza
Defence analyst Helmoed Heitman said Pakistan was a potential market for arms manufacturer Denel. File photo.
Defence analyst Helmoed Heitman said Pakistan was a potential market for arms manufacturer Denel. File photo.
Image: Supplied by the Denel Group

Pakistan is a potential market for state-owned arms manufacturer Denel‚ according to defence analyst Helmoed Heitman.

He spoke after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Denel embarked on a working visit to Pakistan this week.

The Department of Public Enterprises said the purpose of the visit - at the invitation of Pakistan’s minister of defence production Rana Tanveer Hussain - was to explore the potential for cooperation between Denel and Pakistani companies and its defence force.

“This is a feather in the cap for Denel as it seeks to expand its market share‚” Heitman said.

He said Pakistan did not want equipment that did not work and Denel made good guns and missiles.

Denel under fire for refusing to account for irregular expenditure

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has expressed concerns regarding the financial audit that auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG) did on state-owned ...
Politics
28 days ago

“Pakistan has bought equipment from Denel in the past.”

Heitman said the visit made sense‚ although it would have made been more useful for Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her military team to be part of the visit.

He said it would not be a problem for South Africa to pursue weapon sales to Pakistan and India‚ two geopolitical rivals that both have nuclear weapons.

He said other countries‚ such as the United States and Russia‚ sell to both countries.

“India and Pakistan are not at war.”

The department said‚ apart from her meetings with Hussain‚ the delegation will visit various strategic sites for discussions on potential future cooperation between Denel and the Pakistani Defence Force.

It said Zwelakhe Ntshepe‚ who was appointed Denel CEO last week after acting in the position for two years‚ had been influential in Denel’s quest to develop new international markets and partnerships.

Most read

  1. Peter Hain 'to expose' UK bank linked to Gupta transactions Business
  2. Trillian CEO 'cashed in' on sacking of Nhlanhla Nene Business
  3. Government to appeal Oppenheimers’ victory on private terminal: Gigaba Business
  4. KPMG inquiry details to be announced on Thursday Business
  5. Banking industry willing to assist Sassa in payment of social grants Business

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X