Pakistan a potential market for Denel, says defence analyst

Pakistan is a potential market for state-owned arms manufacturer Denel‚ according to defence analyst Helmoed Heitman.

He spoke after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Denel embarked on a working visit to Pakistan this week.

The Department of Public Enterprises said the purpose of the visit - at the invitation of Pakistan’s minister of defence production Rana Tanveer Hussain - was to explore the potential for cooperation between Denel and Pakistani companies and its defence force.

“This is a feather in the cap for Denel as it seeks to expand its market share‚” Heitman said.

He said Pakistan did not want equipment that did not work and Denel made good guns and missiles.