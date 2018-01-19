South African business leaders plan to boycott United States President Donald Trump’s address to delegates at the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos next week‚ because of his divisive “shithole” comments about Africa‚ El Salvador and Haiti and failure to apologise for it.

Bonang Mohale‚ CEO for Business Leadership South Africa‚ in an open letter to Trump‚ encouraging likeminded peers to join the boycott.

“It is our hope‚ however‚ that your presence will help stimulate a debate that inspires commitment to a world premised on basic principles of humanity‚ inclusivity‚ respect‚ tolerance and forbearance.

“An alternative‚ in other words‚ to a world where walls‚ disparagement and hate dominate the discourse of the leader of the US‚” Mohale wrote.