Steinhoff ex-partner wins case against scandal-hit retailer

Steinhoff International Holdings lost a case against a former business partner related to how it reported financials for 2016, piling further pressure on the global retailer that’s battling an accounting scandal.

The owner of French furniture chain Conforama, Mattress Firm in the US and Pep clothing in Africa should amend its accounts for that year, the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber ruled Monday in a case brought by Andreas Seifert’s OM Handels and MW Handels businesses. The lawsuit pre-dates the reporting by Steinhoff of financial wrongdoing that’s wiped almost 90% off the value of the company.

OM had accused Steinhoff of committing false accounting by not acknowledging its shareholdings in POCO Einrichtungsmarkte GmbH, a German furniture retailer. It’s one of three European cases Seifert’s businesses have brought against Steinhoff, which reported wider financial wrongdoing in early December.

The shares fell 3.5% in early trade in Johannesburg. That pared a 14% recovery in 2018 after December’s freefall.