Brace for impact: Gigaba raises VAT rate to 15%

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced an increase of 1 percentage point in the value-added tax (VAT) rate in the 2018 budget, raising it to 15% in the first adjustment to taxation on goods and services under the ANC government.

The first VAT increase in 25 years, which kicks in on April 1, is a controversial move to raise public finances in tough economic conditions. Among other goals, it is aimed at funding the fee-free education plan announced by former president Jacob Zuma in December.

South Africans will feel more pain from April with a 52c per litre escalation in the fuel price. This is due to a 22c increase in the general fuel levy and a 30c per litre rise in the Road Accident Fund levy.

The tax hikes are part of a package of measures to raise an additional R36-billion in light of a revenue gap of R48.2-billion in the current year.

The VAT increase will raise the cost of living for all households and raise R22.9-billion for the fiscus. Below-inflation adjustments to personal income tax brackets will contribute R6.8-billion.