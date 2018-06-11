Numsa heads to court to get 'corrupt' SAA Technical senior executives to pay

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is heading to court in a bid to recover damages from several senior executives from SAA Technical for their role in the alleged irregular sale of Ground Power Units (GPU).

A GPU is a vehicle capable of supplying power to aircraft parked on a runway or airfield.

“In 2016 SAAT sold all 12 of its GPUs to JM Aviation – a decision which resulted in a loss of over R5-million. We believe that the decision to sell the GPUs was motivated by corruption because JM Aviation benefited at the expense of SAAT‚” Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement.

“Our allegation is based on the findings of the Open Water Forensic report‚ which was finalised in May 2017.”

According to Hlubi-Majola‚ the Open Water forensic report confirms that the sale of the GPUs was irregular and that proper supply chain management policies were not followed. It also found that the sale exposed SAAT to “undue financial obligations”.