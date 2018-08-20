Sasol’s full-year net profit shrank by more than half‚ to R10-billion in 2018 from R21.5-billion in 2017‚ it reported on Monday morning.

The chemicals group grew revenue by 5% to R181bn‚ but R9.9bn in "remeasurement items" and a R2.9bn share-based payment to its Khanyisa empowerment scheme dragged down its bottom line. It was also hit by a stronger rand.

Sasol said the remeasurement items included a R5.2bn impairment of its Chlor Vinyls plant "as a result of the continued and sustained strengthening of the exchange rate outlook and the resulting impact on base chemicals margins".

Despite the drop in net profit‚ Sasol increased its final dividend slightly‚ to R7.90 from R7.80‚ taking its total for the year to end-June to R12.90‚ a 2.4% increase on the previous financial year’s R12.60.