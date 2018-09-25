Business

Looks like Angola has its own Duduzane problem

25 September 2018 - 11:03 By Candido Mendes and Henrique Almeida
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS

Angola’s state prosecutor arrested the son of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos over the alleged illegal transfer of $500 million from state coffers to a Swiss bank account.

Jose Filomeno dos Santos’s detention marks the latest step by President Joao Lourenco to tackle graft and dismantle the influence of his predecessor, whose four-decade rule left Angola one of the world’s most corrupt nations. Since coming to power in September, Lourenco has dismissed Dos Santos’ daughter Isabel as chairwoman of state oil producer Sonangol and fired Jose Filomeno as head of the country’s $5 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Jose Filomeno, who’s accused of crimes related to his management of the fund including money laundering, has been placed under preventive detention, the state prosecutor’s office said in a statement emailed Monday from the capital, Luanda. His friend and business partner, Jean Claude Bastos de Morais, also was arrested on similar charges, it said.

“The evidence gathered resulted in sufficient indications that the defendants have been involved in practices of various crimes including criminal associations, receipt of undue advantage, corruption, participation in unlawful business, money laundering, embezzlement, fraud among others,” the office said.

Calls to Jose Filomeno’s lawyer, Benja Satula, didn’t connect when Bloomberg sought comment. Calls to Bastos de Morais’s office weren’t answered.

Jose Filomeno was charged in March with fraud over the alleged illegal transfer. He said at the time he’d cooperate with the authorities.

Angolan authorities last week arrested former Transport Minister Augusto da Silva Tomas over alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, state-owned Televisao Publica de Angola reported on September 21, citing a statement from the state prosecutor.

While former SA president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, has not been arrested on corruption charges, he has been named at the state capture commission of inquiry as one of those who helped the Gupta's influence government.

- Bloomberg

MORE

Ajay Gupta slams Mcebisi Jonas in state capture affidavit

Ajay Gupta has accused former deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas of deliberately lying at the State Capture inquiry.
News
4 days ago

Jonas: SA needs to ‘engage more’ with countries who received state capture cash

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says South Africa needs to engage more with the countries who allegedly received large amounts of state ...
News
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma flies under radar for secret trip to Qatar

Former president Jacob Zuma left government officials scrambling this week after sneaking out of SA to attend a mystery meeting in Doha with the Emir ...
News
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 'EFF in charge; the ANC follows': Malema has Ramaphosa 'where he wants him' Business
  2. Judgment ends era of the R10 repossessed home in SA Business
  3. WATCH | Explainer: What does the recession mean for South Africa? Business
  4. Attend UJ’s cloud-based debates on the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s effect on ... Business
  5. In the black! Monday payday for Sasol Inzalo's shareholders Business

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X