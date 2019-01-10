Cyril Ramaphosa's Eskom task team shrinks as another member quits

The task team set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise the government on how to save the crisis-hit Eskom has lost another member.

Sy Gourrah, general manager of Actom Power Systems, confirmed her resignation from the sustainability task team to the Business Day on Thursday.

“Once I saw the scope of the work, I had to resign,” she said, noting that Eskom is one of Actom’s biggest clients.

Gourrah said she had resigned in December.

News of Gourrah’s resignation comes after Brian Dames’s exit from the task team, which was appointed by Ramaphosa in mid-December.

Just days after his appointment Dames, a former Eskom CEO and head of Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Energy and Power, resigned from the task team over a “perceived” conflict of interest.

The task team is down to six members from eight, comprising of Anton Eberhard, Tsakani Mthombeni, Grové Steyn, Frans Baleni, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi.