Chin up! Venezuela's worse
21 April 2019 - 00:25
The embattled South American country topped the rankings of Bloomberg's misery index, based on inflation and unemployment outlooks for 62 economies, for the fifth successive year
The embattled South American country topped the rankings of Bloomberg's misery index, based on inflation and unemployment outlooks for 62 economies, for the fifth successive year
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.