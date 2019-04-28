Business

Chips! Pepsi cracks down on proprietary spud use

28 April 2019 - 00:28 By Agency Staff

The company is seeking more than 10 million rupees from each of the farmers for alleged patent infringement

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Staff frustrated as Khanyi Dhlomo again misses CCMA hearing Business
  2. Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamond Business
  3. Dhlomo closure a wake-up call for media in SA Business
  4. Infighting over direction within DA is more likely than a split, say analysts Business
  5. 28 breakthrough online companies to watch in SA Business

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X