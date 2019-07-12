JOB ADS | Afreximbank is hiring for its headquarters in Cairo

Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade. The bank was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors.

Afreximbank’s mandate is to provide liquidity for trade- and project-related finance and related activities across the continent, in order to facilitate the quantitative and qualitative growth of trade on the continent.

Afreximbank is hiring for several new positions, all based in Cairo, unless otherwise stated on the job description.

What does a job with Afreximbank mean?

Your job will be related to its origination and business development activities across the African continent (trade finance, syndications, project finance, export development programmes, corporate finance and advisory services) or support activities to ensure efficiency and precision in the delivery of the bank’s mandate (credit, legal services, compliance, banking operations, board secretariat, risk management, administration, internal audit and human resources.)

Why should you work for Afreximbank?

To join a unique and groundbreaking public- and private- sector partnership that is respected across the commercial and development finance sector in Africa and is making a positive difference to the continent’s development; To become part of an open and exciting multicultural work environment that exposes you to a network of key financial and trade sector professionals at continental and international level; and To nurture and develop your talent in a dynamic and intellectually stimulating work environment.

This article was paid for by Afreximbank.