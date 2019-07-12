Lifestyle

Serena Williams on untouched magazine cover: I am proud to share my story

12 July 2019 - 07:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Serena Williams.
Serena Williams.
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Body shaming, racism and sexism. Serena Williams' success did not come easy. But instead of quitting, she persisted, and not only for herself, but for the younger generation of women and girls who look up to her. 

This is what the Harper's Bazaar's cover girl said in her interview with the publication. 

Despite this, she is clearly accepting and loving of her body, and nothing says so more than her decision to have her untouched photos on the magazine's cover. 

"I have been called every name in the book. I have been shamed because of my body shape. I have been paid less because of my sex."

View this post on Instagram

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

Serena also talked about her Grand Slam title loss to Naomi Osaka. She admitted that Osaka played better than she did and that she deserved to win, but nonetheless felt the need to speak up against what she felt was unfair treatment from the umpire.

The umpire penalised Serena, on grounds that her coach had been signalling her, but she insisted that she does not cheat to win. All this fell on deaf ears. What should have been a proud and happy moment for Osaka, who had won her first ever grand slam, was the complete opposite.

Serena further told the publication that she'd been affected by this so much that she went to see a therapist. "I thought back to my first Grand Slam, it's the one you remember best, it's supposed to be special."

She admitted that because the game was taken from her and that she stuck up for herself, the moment was also ruined for Osaka, to whom she apologised.

MORE

Serena Williams fined R141,000 for Wimbledon court damage

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 (R141,081) for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials ...
Sport
2 days ago

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream over

Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis

Serena slugs it out with Riske in Centre Court tSerena Williams clubbed her way into the Wimbledon semifinals, draining the last drop of fight from ...
Sport
2 days ago

Wedding bells sound sweet to Riske as she prepares to face Williams in quarters

Alison Riske said she wished she could get married more often after crediting her upcoming nuptials for her barnstorming run at Wimbledon which has ...
Sport
2 days ago

Serena Williams crushes Suarez Navarro to reach quarter-finals

Serena Williams reached her 14th Wimbledon quarter-final by overwhelming Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 6-2 even though she was not at her ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Fight for survival: Lioness tries to take down an elephant to feed her ... Travel
  4. Should white people adopt black babies? Jada Pinkett-Smith weighs in Lifestyle
  5. Vote for your favourite beer and you could win a year's supply ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X