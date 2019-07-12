Serena Williams on untouched magazine cover: I am proud to share my story

Body shaming, racism and sexism. Serena Williams' success did not come easy. But instead of quitting, she persisted, and not only for herself, but for the younger generation of women and girls who look up to her.

This is what the Harper's Bazaar's cover girl said in her interview with the publication.

Despite this, she is clearly accepting and loving of her body, and nothing says so more than her decision to have her untouched photos on the magazine's cover.

"I have been called every name in the book. I have been shamed because of my body shape. I have been paid less because of my sex."