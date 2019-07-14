Business

Minister gives NHI a budget pick-me-up

14 July 2019 - 00:04 By PENELOPE MASHEGO

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced a list of priorities that shed some light on how National Health Insurance (NHI) will work...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What ails medical schemes market Business
  2. JOB ADS | Afreximbank is hiring for its headquarters in Cairo Business
  3. Rand could push to R13.50/$ if market prices in deeper Fed cuts Business
  4. The ‘big four’ grocers are not guilty as charged Business
  5. MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losing streak to third week Business

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X