Worst periods for investment returns are usually followed by the best

The performance of the local equity market has been rather sluggish over the past few years, with the FTSE/JSE all share index delivering some of its worst returns in more than 40 years. Poor returns usually make investors feel compelled to take drastic action — often incorrectly so.



While the JSE is posting some of the worst rolling five-year annualised returns in over 40 years, historical data suggests that the worst periods are usually followed by the best...